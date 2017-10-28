Funeral set for Sunday for Ohio officer fatally shot on duty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police officers from several states are expected to attend the funeral of a slain Ohio policeman.

Girard Officer Justin Leo will be remembered at his funeral Sunday at Youngstown State University.

Leo was shot last Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Girard, about 70 miles (113 kilometres ) southeast of Cleveland.

Investigators say another officer with Leo killed the suspected shooter who lived at the home.