Georgia DA seeks charges against deputies in stun gun death

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Three former sheriff's deputies in Georgia could face charges in the July stun gun death of a 58-year-old man.

Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney Hayward Altman said Friday he will present felony murder and aggravated assault charges to a grand jury Dec. 19 against former Washington County deputies Henry L. Copeland, Rhett Scott and Michael Howell.

Multiple media outlets report the deputies were fired Thursday. They had been on administration leave with pay pending a probe by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into the death of Eurie Lee Martin of Milledgeville. Martin collapsed after being shocked multiple times by deputies.