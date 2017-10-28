Indonesia court upholds seizure of illegal fishing vessel

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Indonesian Fisheries Ministry says it has won a two-year court battle that confirms the legality of the government's seizure of a Thai vessel linked to human trafficking and illegal fishing in Indonesian waters.

Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Affairs Susi Pudjiastuti says the ruling from a court in Aceh province shows that governments can win in the fight against cross-border crime.

Pudjiastuti says in a statement this week the ministry plans to make the refrigerated cargo ship, Silver Sea 2, part of a museum to educate the public about illegal fishing.