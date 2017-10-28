Indonesia court upholds seizure of illegal fishing vessel
JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Indonesian Fisheries Ministry says it has won a two-year court battle that confirms the legality of the government's seizure of a Thai vessel linked to human trafficking and illegal fishing in Indonesian waters.
Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Affairs Susi Pudjiastuti says the ruling from a court in Aceh province shows that governments can win in the fight against cross-border crime.
Pudjiastuti says in a statement this week the ministry plans to make the refrigerated cargo ship, Silver Sea 2, part of a museum to educate the public about illegal fishing.
The ship was seized by Indonesia's navy in mid-2015 amid a crackdown on illegal fishing by the Indonesian government and after an Associated Press investigation showed its links to human trafficking in the fishing industry.
