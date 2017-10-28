Mexico City's Day of Dead parade honours quake rescuers

MEXICO CITY — A raised fist made of helmets, pick axes and broken rubble rolled ahead of hundreds of walking skeletons, costumed dancers and flowery floats Saturday in Mexico City's Day of the Dead parade, which this year honoured the 228 capital residents killed by a Sept. 19 earthquake.

"Thank you, rescuers!" belted out Guadalupe Perez, 56, as she passed the sculpture, which was following contingents of rescuers, including dogs.