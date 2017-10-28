News / World

Mexico City's Day of Dead parade honours quake rescuers

Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade on Mexico City's main Reforma Avenue, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Mexico's capital is holding its Day of the Dead parade, an idea actually born out of the imagination of a scriptwriter for the James Bond movie "Spectre." (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY — A raised fist made of helmets, pick axes and broken rubble rolled ahead of hundreds of walking skeletons, costumed dancers and flowery floats Saturday in Mexico City's Day of the Dead parade, which this year honoured the 228 capital residents killed by a Sept. 19 earthquake.

"Thank you, rescuers!" belted out Guadalupe Perez, 56, as she passed the sculpture, which was following contingents of rescuers, including dogs.

Mexico City's central Zocalo plaza was filled by the papier mache dead, skeletal Catrina figures and candle-covered shrines where people were invited to place photographs of those killed in two quakes, which together left more than 400 dead across the country.

