Replica of Gutenberg Gates erected in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A full-scale replica of the Gutenberg Gates has opened in Oklahoma City as part of a five-city tour before they're installed as an entrance to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

The bronze gates were erected Saturday. They display the first 80 lines of Genesis in Latin, as originally printed in the Gutenberg Bible. That was the first major book printed using movable metal type. It was named for the man who created the method of printing.

The gates will be on display Saturday and Sunday afternoons in Oklahoma City before moving to New York, then to Washington. The gates have already been displayed in Los Angeles and Nashville.