The Latest: US service member dies in helicopter crash

KABUL — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The U.S. military says one of its service members has died from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash in eastern Logar province.

A statement from the Resolute Support mission said Saturday that six other U.S. crew members were injured in the crash late Friday evening and are all receiving medical treatment.

The crash was not the result of enemy action, the statement said, adding that all personnel have been accounted for and the crash site was secured.

Salim Saleh, provincial governor's spokesman, said the helicopter made an emergency landing as it was taking off and hit a tree in Karwar district.

___

11 a.m.

An Afghan official says at least nine police officers have been killed in separate attacks by Taliban insurgents on police checkpoints in eastern Ghazni province.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, says two police checkpoints came under attack by Taliban fighters in the early hours Saturday, also wounding two police. He said six insurgents were killed and nine others were wounded in the battle, which lasted almost an hour.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, according to their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. He said 14 police were killed, including both commanders of the checkpoints.