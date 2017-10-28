Tropical Storm Phillipe forms over Cuba; heading to Florida
MIAMI — The depression soaking parts of western Cuba has formed into Tropical Storm Phillipe and is expected to dump heavy rains across South Florida and the Keys.
The National Hurricane Center said Saturday evening the storm is moving toward the north at 29 mph (47 kph) and this motion is expected to continue followed by a turn toward the northeast early Sunday when a faster motion toward the northeast is expected. The
Philippe's maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (64 kph) with higher gusts. The storm is located 120 miles south southwest of the Florida Keys.