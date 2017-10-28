Tropical Storm Selma lashes El Salvador with rain, winds
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Selma has made landfall on the coast of El Salvador near the Central American nation's capital, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and dangerous ocean swells.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm hit the coast Saturday morning and was
It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was heading north at 9 mph (15 kph).
The
The storm was forecast to dump heavy rains over El Salvador, southern Guatemala and southern Honduras, threatening flash floods.
