Tropical Storm Selma lashes El Salvador with rain, winds

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Selma has made landfall on the coast of El Salvador near the Central American nation's capital, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and dangerous ocean swells.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm hit the coast Saturday morning and was centred about 20 miles (34 kilometres ) east-southeast of San Salvador.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was heading north at 9 mph (15 kph).

The centre said Selma was expected to weaken rapidly and dissipate by Saturday night.