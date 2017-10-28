Virginia race tests energy of anti-Trump resistance

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's gubernatorial election stands as a test for the anti-Donald Trump resistance.

The question is whether it can energize voters and donors for the less glamorous races featuring traditional Democratic politicians.

The Nov. 7 contest pits Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a physician, Army veteran and former state senator, against Ed Gillespie, onetime aide to President George W. Bush and former head of the Republican Party. The current governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, is term-limited.