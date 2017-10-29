California man sentenced in DUI crash that killed 3
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California man convicted in a drunken driving crash that killed a grandmother and two teenagers has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
Investigators said Michael Dwayne Hughes was speeding the night of Jan. 18, 2013 when his car skidded into a PT Cruiser that overturned in Riverside. Killed in the crash were 56-year-old Le Mason; her granddaughter, 12-year-old Kylan Allen; and Kylan's best friend, 13-year-old Haven Penman.
Prosecutors said Hughes was drunk and driving on a suspended license. The 34-year-old was convicted in July and sentenced Friday.
