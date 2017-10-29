Crews close Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park has closed to through traffic for the winter.
Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says the road, which connects Estes Park on the east and Grand Lake on the west, was closed on Friday. It will remain open to cyclists and leashed pets until Dec. 1 and is expected to reopen April 1. Hikers will be allowed on the road during the winter.
The scenic route is the highest continuous paved road in the United States and reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet (3,713
