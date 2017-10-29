Iceland heads to coalition talks after inconclusive vote

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Iceland's ruling Independence Party has unexpectedly won the largest share of the vote in the national election and now faces the difficult task of forming a government after a record eight parties took seats in parliament.

Despite topping the poll, the Independence Party won just 25 per cent of the vote, its second worst showing ever. The Left Green Movement finished second with 17 per cent . That means Independence will need the support of at least two other parties to form a majority government.

The upstart People's Party and Center Party both exceeded expectations, winning 7 per cent and 11 per cent of the vote, respectively.