Iceland heads to coalition talks after inconclusive vote
REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Iceland's ruling Independence Party has unexpectedly won the largest share of the vote in the national election and now faces the difficult task of forming a government after a record eight parties took seats in parliament.
Despite topping the poll, the Independence Party won just 25
The upstart People's Party and Center Party both exceeded expectations, winning 7
Political analyst Gunnar Smari Egilsson says, "Everyone lost. The current opposition gained no seats while the ruling collation lost 12 seats. Populists alone triumphed."