Iraqi Kurdish leader to devolve powers after thorny vote

IRBIL, Iraq — A Kurdish official says the president of self-ruled Kurdish region, Masoud Barzani, has informed parliament that he'll not stay in office as his term expires Nov. 1 in the wake of a controversial vote on independence from Iraq.

Barzani's senior assistant, Hemin Hawrami, told The Associated Press Sunday that the president also asked the parliament in a letter read to lawmakers to devolve his powers between the Kurdish prime minister, Parliament and the judiciary.