JFK Library to host discussion of Hemingway's WWI experience

BOSTON — Two Ernest Hemingway biographers are appearing in Boston to discuss the Nobel Prize winning author's experiences during World War I.

The forum at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is scheduled for Monday evening.

James McGrath Morris, author of "The Ambulance Drivers: Hemingway, Dos Passos, and a Friendship Made and Lost in War," and Steve Paul, author of "Hemingway at Eighteen: The Pivotal Year That Launched an American Legend" are scheduled to speak.

The forum, free and open to the public, will also be webcast.