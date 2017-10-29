Labour unions lead fight against NY constitutional convention
ALBANY, N.Y. —
"We have some of the strongest
Supporters of a convention say the Nov. 7 ballot measure is a chance to address New York state's chronic corruption and to strengthen
"If Albany is working for you then you should definitely not support a
New York voters are automatically asked every 20 years whether they want to call a convention, where elected delegates would consider changes to the governmental blueprint. If a convention is approved, it would be held in 2019 and any recommended changes would have to be ratified by voters.
The current constitution, which at 50,000 words is seven times longer than the federal constitution, was drafted in 1894 and revised in 1938. The last convention was held in 1967, though voters rejected the proposed changes.
This year, about $1 million has been spent on signs, bumper stickers, ads and get-out-the-vote efforts by both sides, according to state campaign finance filings. More will be spent in the final weeks before the vote.
So far, according to state records, opponents are outspending supporters. New Yorkers Against Corruption, the main coalition of unions and special interest groups opposing a convention, has spent more than $700,000. Two groups supporting a convention have spent just under $300,000.
Much of the spending by organized
Nearly 2 million New York workers are unionized, giving the state the highest union participation rate in the nation. The state's constitution sets out several
This year, the unions lead a motley group of convention opponents including Planned Parenthood, anti-abortion groups, environmental activists and 2nd Amendment supporters. Each has their own concerns: progressive groups worry about conservatives or deep-pocketed corporate interests filling delegate slots. Conservative groups fear unions and liberal groups would dominate. Good-government groups are divided, with some urging caution.
"The way to fix the problem is not by putting the whole thing up for grabs," said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union. It's far less risky to let the voters consider one
Polls show the public remains slightly in