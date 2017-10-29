Man faces attempted murder charge in bombing of Greek ex-PM

ATHENS, Greece — Greek prosecutors say a 29-year-old man arrested in Athens has been charged with attempted murder against former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos.

The suspect was charged Sunday with joining a terrorist group, Conspiracy Cells of Fire, assembling and posting a letter bomb to Papademos with the intention of killing him.

Also, based on what police found in his apartment — firearms, bullets, detonators, explosives, timers, fake IDs and hashish — he was charged with possession of firearms and explosives in order to commit terrorist acts and supply terrorist groups, forgery, theft and drug possession.