Marine sergeant's trial over recruit's death due this week

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A Marine Corps drill instructor is scheduled to face court-martial over charges he abused two Muslim recruits, one of whom leaped to his death last year after a reported altercation.

The trial of Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix could begin as early as Tuesday at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The charges include cruelty and maltreatment and follow an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan, at Parris Island, South Carolina.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head, South Carolina, reports the Marine Corps delayed Monday's scheduled trial starting date because of a personal matter for one of the lawyers.