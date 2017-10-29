Menendez attorneys file for mistrial over judge's rulings
NEWARK, N.J. — The judge in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend is facing another decision on a motion for a mistrial.
Attorneys for both defendants filed papers with the court on Sunday.
They alleged that U.S. District Judge William Walls has abused his discretion by stopping them from calling certain witnesses or introducing certain evidence they feel would let them adequately present their case, while allowing prosecutors more leeway.
Menendez is charged with accepting free flights on a private jet and other gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for political influence. One of the central charges is that Menendez pressured executive branch officials to try and resolve an $8.9 million Medicare reimbursement dispute Melgen was embroiled in.
Both men have denied any such arrangement.
They also contend Walls should have allowed testimony from Marc Elias, an attorney who represented Menendez in late 2012 and early 2013 when Menendez was being investigated by a Senate ethics committee over the flights on Melgen's plane.
In Sunday's filing they referred to an offhand comment Walls made at the end of Thursday's hearing.
"Defendants' concerns are typified by the Court's parting words at the hearing: 'Life is not fair and so too is judicial discretion,'" they wrote. "Despite the light-hearted nature of the Court's comment, the fact remains that judicial discretion must be exercised fairly, otherwise, by definition, it is an abuse of discretion."