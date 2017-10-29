Pentagon identifies soldier killed in Afghanistan
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has released the name of a U.S. soldier who died of wounds sustained in a helicopter crash in eastern Afghanistan.
The Friday crash in Logar province killed Jacob M. Sims — a 36-year-old chief warrant officer from Juneau, Alaska. He was assigned to 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
The U.S. military has said six other crew members aboard the helicopter were injured in the crash. The