Proposed tax changes in Maui County cause concern

WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Maui Vacation Rental Association official fears two bills on property tax classifications recommended for approval by a Maui County Council committee could lead to higher taxes for Maui County property owners.

But The Maui News reports county officials and Council Member Riki Hokama say it is too early to speculate about tax bills because new rates have not been set yet.

The two bills will be up for first reading Friday at the council's meeting.

Although the budget committee did not set property tax rates in its proposed bills, Tom Croly of the Maui Vacation Rental Association says that, more than likely, taxes would go up for those affected by the changes.

