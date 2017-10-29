Proposed tax changes in Maui County cause concern
A
A
Share via Email
WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Maui Vacation Rental Association official fears two bills on property tax classifications recommended for approval by a Maui County Council committee could lead to higher taxes for Maui County property owners.
But The Maui News reports county officials and Council Member Riki Hokama say it is too early to speculate about tax bills because new rates have not been set yet.
The two bills will be up for first reading Friday at the council's meeting.
Although the budget committee did not set property tax rates in its proposed bills, Tom Croly of the Maui Vacation Rental Association says that, more than likely, taxes would go up for those affected by the changes.
___
Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police officer facing discipline for 'relationship' with student
-
A homeless couple enslaved and abused, their child abducted, a family now shattered
-
B.C. court approves migrant workers' class-action lawsuit against Mac’s Convenience Stores
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood