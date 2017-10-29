Qatar's emir warns against military action in Gulf dispute

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar's emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Arab nations.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani says: "I'm fearful that if anything happens, if any military act happens, this region will be in chaos."

Speaking to the American television network CBS's "60 Minutes" news program, Sheikh Tamim also acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trump offered to host a meeting between the parties.

Sheikh Tamim said: "It was supposed to be very soon, this meeting. But I don't have any response."

The "60 Minutes" interview will air Sunday night in the U.S.