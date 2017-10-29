The Latest: 11 killed north of Damascus, say activists

BEIRUT — The Latest on the war in Syria (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Syrian activists say at least 11 civilians have been killed in government bombings of a rebel-held enclave north of the capital Damascus.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Eastern Ghouta Media Center say those killed in the Saqba and Hamouriyah districts include two women, one child and a media activist. The Eastern Ghouta Media centre said the media activist worked for the local al-Jisr TV.

Eastern Ghouta, north of Damascus, is part of a de-escalation zone declared earlier this year in Syria. But violence amid a tight government siege has persisted in the area, which has faced intense government shelling for four years.

Images of starving children and adults emerged from the Ghouta suburbs, one of the hubs of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar Assad's rule, prompting U.N. officials to say the area is facing a humanitarian crisis.

Syria's state TV also reported Sunday that one person has been killed and several others injured in east Damascus after shells fired from rebel-held areas landed there.

___

15:45 p.m.

Doctors Without Borders says fighting between Iraqi forces and Kurdish fighters near the border threatens the delivery of humanitarian aid to half a million newly displaced civilians in northeastern Syria.

The medical charity, also known as MSF, said it is "extremely concerned" because the fighting threatens its only cross-border supply routes between the two countries.

Scattered clashes have erupted in recent weeks as Iraqi forces have retaken disputed territory from the Kurds, part of a crisis sparked by last month's Kurdish vote for independence. Federal forces have sought to regain control of the country's borders from forces loyal to the Kurdish regional government.