The Latest: Puerto Rico to scrap Whitefish contract
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Latest on Puerto Rico's contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings (all times local):
3:55 p.m.
The head of Puerto Rico's government power company says the agency will scrap a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings once it finishes current work on Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
Power company director Ricardo Ramos said Sunday that he's bowing to a demand by the U.S. territory's governor, Ricardo Rossello.
Ramos says the cancellation will delay work by 10 to 12 weeks.
The contract for the small Montana company has come under intense scrutiny, and audits of the Whitefish contract at a local and federal level are under way.
Roughly 70
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police officer facing discipline for 'relationship' with student
-
A homeless couple enslaved and abused, their child abducted, a family now shattered
-
B.C. court approves migrant workers' class-action lawsuit against Mac’s Convenience Stores
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood