The Latest: Rescued sailors effusive in thanks to Navy ship

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan —

11 a.m.

Two sailors rescued after nearly six months lost at sea were effusive in their thanks to the crew of the ship that picked them up in the Pacific.

Tasha Fuiava said everyone she's talked to on the USS Ashland has been open-hearted and has seemed to become "my new best friend."

Jennifer Appel said in remarks the Navy shared on Sunday that she and Fuiava were honoured to be on the ship and grateful for all the crew had done for them. "The open arms you guys have for us is top notch."

The Ashland docked Monday at a base in Okinawa, Japan, five days after rescuing the sailors and their two dogs from their damaged sailboat.

10 a.m.

A U.S. Navy ship carrying two sailors from Hawaii after it rescued them in the Pacific has docked at an American Navy base in Okinawa, Japan.

The USS Ashland arrived Monday at White Beach Naval Facility, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan.

Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava had left Honolulu on May 3 for what was supposed to be an 18-day trip to Tahiti.