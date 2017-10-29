Tropical Storm Philippe approaches southern Florida
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Philippe is approaching extreme southern Florida as it continues to dump heavy rain on central Cuba and the Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning the poorly organized storm is moving east-northeast at 17 mph (27.36 kph). A turn toward the northeast is expected, and a rapid motion toward the northeast is expected Sunday through Monday.
The
Philippe's maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (72.42 kph), with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. However, Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
N.S. man, 67, dies after boat capsizes during attempted rescue, police say
-
A homeless couple enslaved and abused, their child abducted, a family now shattered
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood
-