Trump comes ahead with fresh criticism of Russia inquiry
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is unleashing new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.
Trump — in a series of tweets — is making reference to what he calls "
Trump's tweets follow a CNN report that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The Associated Press hasn't confirmed CNN's report.