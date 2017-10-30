10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. SENATORS TO PRESS NATIONAL SECURITY TEAM ON NEW WAR AUTHORITY
Lawmakers argue that battlefield dynamics have changed since
2. SHIP WITH RESCUED SAILORS REACHES US BASE IN OKINAWA
Two women from Hawaii who were adrift on a storm-battered sailboat in the Pacific for months set foot on solid ground at a U.S. Naval base in southern Japan.
3. WHAT ARE NEXT STEPS IN CATALONIA SAGA
Exactly how Madrid imposes its authority on the region, and how independence-minded Catalan leaders and their supporters react, will be critical to how the drama plays out.
4. IT'S SIGN-UP SEASON FOR 'OBAMACARE'
But the Trump administration isn't making it easy — cutting the
5. WHO IS SLATED TO TESTIFY IN BERGDAHL TRIAL
The wife of a seriously wounded soldier is expected to give emotional testimony in the sentencing hearing for the convicted Army sergeant.
6. IMPRISONED AT 15, LIFER GOES FREE AT 43
Bobby Hines, whose release comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ban on mandatory life without parole for teen offenders, has formed a friendship with his victim's sister, AP discovers.
7. KEVIN SPACEY APOLOGIZES AFTER ACTOR ALLEGES PAST SEXUAL ADVANCE
The two-time Oscar-winner says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made a sexual overture on then-teenager Anthony Rapp decades ago.
8. DUTERTE SAYS TALKS NEEDED WITH KIM JONG UN
The Philippine president says someone should reassure North Korea's isolated leader that nobody is out to remove him or destroy his country.
9. SEVERE WEATHER STRIKES NORTHEAST
Thousands of people in the region are without power as storms pound multiple states with powerful winds and drenching rains.
10. ASTROS OUTLAST DODGERS IN THRILLER; TAKE 3-2 LEAD IN SERIES
Alex Bregman's RBI single in the 10th inning lifts Houston past Los Angeles 13-12 in a homer-fest that lasted 5 hours, 17 minutes.