2 South Dakota college football players charged with rape
VERMILLION, S.D. — Two University of South Dakota football players were arrested Monday on charges of second degree rape after an alleged assault earlier this month at an off-campus residence, police said.
Vermillion, South Dakota, police said in a statement that Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson turned themselves in without incident.
School officials say they received a complaint last week about the Oct. 22 alleged attack and turned it over to law enforcement.
University president James W. Abbott says the school is
"This is a very troubling accusation, and University Police will assist the Vermillion investigation in any way possible," said Abbott.
Rambo is a junior defensive back from Texarkana, Texas, who was an
Police said the investigation is continuing.
