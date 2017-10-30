AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump comes ahead with fresh criticism of Russia inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump expressed renewed frustration Sunday over the investigations into alleged ties between his campaign associates and Russian government officials, saying on Twitter that the "facts are pouring out" about links to Russia by his former presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

"DO SOMETHING!" Trump urged in one of five morning tweets.

Trump's tweets followed a CNN report late Friday that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in a criminal investigation into Russia ties led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the CNN report.

Ty Cobb, a member of Trump's legal team, said the president was not referring to CNN's reporting.

___

It will be a tale of 2 countries as open enrolment begins

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Trump administration's efforts to undermine the Affordable Care Act have health care advocates and insurers concerned that the open enrolment period will be one of chaos and confusion.

That's not true everywhere.

A dozen states operate their own health insurance marketplaces, maintaining control over advertising and the help they can offer consumers. That will create a striking difference when open enrolment begins Wednesday between those states and the others that rely on the federal marketplace, essentially creating a tale of two countries.

For the individual health insurance market in much of the country, the Trump administration has slashed spending on advertising by 90 per cent and drastically reduced budgets for the groups that help consumers choose a plan.

It cut the open enrolment period in half, to six weeks. Shortening the sign-up window further, the federal government will shut down its online marketplace, healthcare.gov, for 12 hours of maintenance nearly every Sunday during open enrolment .

___

10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHO IS UNLEASHING NEW CRITICISM OF RUSSIA INQUIRY

President Donald Trump expresses renewed frustration over the investigations into alleged ties between his campaign associates and Russian government officials.

2. RALLY IN BARCELONA REJECTS CATALAN SECESSION BID

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans voice their opposition to the region's declaration of independence amid vast political uncertainty.

___

Ship with sailors rescued at sea reaches US base in Okinawa

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan (AP) — A U.S. Navy ship carrying two sailors it rescued from their storm-battered sailboat in the Pacific docked Monday at an American naval base in Japan.

Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava were standing with the USS Ashland's commanding officer and others high on the bridgeway when the ship arrived at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their boat, 900 miles southeast of Japan.

Appel and Fuiava had left Honolulu on May 3 aboard Appel's 50-foot vessel the Sea Nymph for what was supposed to be an 18-day trip to Tahiti.

Storms flooded the engine and damaged the mast and sails so badly, they couldn't generate enough wind power to stay on course. They drifted aimlessly and sent unanswered distress calls for 98 consecutive days.

They were thousands of miles in the wrong direction when a Taiwanese fishing vessel found them. Towing the sailboat damaged it further, but Appel swam to the Taiwanese vessel to make a mayday call.

___

Puerto Rico utility moves to scrap $300M Whitefish contract

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The head of Puerto Rico's power company said Sunday the agency is cancelling its $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid scrutiny of the tiny Montana company's role in restoring the island's power system.

The announcement by Ricardo Ramos came hours after Gov. Ricardo Rossello urged the utility to scrap the deal for Whitefish's help in rebuilding the electrical system from the damage inflicted by Hurricane Maria.

"It's an enormous distraction," Ramos said of the controversy over the contract. "This was negatively impacting the work we're already doing."

The current work by Whitefish teams will not be affected by the cancellation and that work will be completed in November, Ramos said. He said the cancellation will delay pending work by 10 to 12 weeks if no alternatives are found.

Ramos said he had not talked with Whitefish executives about his announcement. "A lawsuit could be forthcoming," he warned.

___

Full recovery from California wildfires may take years

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — It will take at least months and likely years to fully recover from devastating wildfires that ripped through Northern California earlier this month, destroying at least 8,900 structures and killing 42 people, Sonoma County officials said Saturday.

"We don't control these things, and it makes you realize how small you are in the world when something like this happens," Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said. "I don't think we understand the level at which it is going to impact lives, and the community will be different."

Giordano spoke before hundreds of people gathered at a college in Santa Rosa, one of the hardest-hit cities, for a memorial service to honour the lives lost in the deadliest series of wildfires in California history. The fires sparked Oct. 8, eventually forcing 100,000 people to evacuate.

Before a bell rung 42 times to commemorate the dead, Giordano and other officials praised the ordinary and extraordinary acts of heroism by first responders and community members as the firefight raged on for more than a week. Some firefighters worked days on the front line, refusing to take breaks, while sheriff's dispatchers continued taking calls even as the fire came close to taking out their building.

"The night of Oct. 8, we were all tested," Santa Rosa fire Chief Tony Gossner said.

___

'Penance': NC congressman writes to families of dead troops

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — On a Sunday morning more than two weeks after four U.S. soldiers were ambushed and killed in Niger, Rep. Walter Jones sat at the desk in his North Carolina office, doing what he's done more than 11,000 times in 14 years: signing letters to families of the dead troops.

"My heart aches as I write this letter for I realize you are suffering a great loss," the letter begins.

It's a form letter, but the Republican congressman signs each one personally — penance, he says, for voting yes for the Iraq war in 2002.

"For me, it's a sacred responsibility that I have to communicate my condolences to a family," Jones said in a telephone interview. "And it's very special to me because it goes back to my regretting that I voted to go into the Iraq war."

While President Donald Trump and his staff feuded publicly this month with a congresswoman and the pregnant widow of a soldier killed Oct. 4 in Niger, Jones was quietly continuing his letter writing.

___

Their caliphate in ruins, IS militants melt into the desert

BEIRUT (AP) — Islamic State militants, routed from one urban stronghold after another in Syria, have recently been moving deeper into Syria's remote desert, where experts say they are regrouping and preparing their next incarnation.

The Sunni militants' self-proclaimed "caliphate" with its contiguous stretch of land — linking major cities such as Syria's Raqqa and Iraq's Mosul — may have been vanquished, but many agree this territorial defeat will not mark the end of IS.

Beyond the urban and inhabited areas lies the vast Syrian Desert, also known as Badiyat al-Sham, famous for its caves and rugged mountains. It encompasses about 500,000 square kilometres (200,000 square miles) across parts of southeastern Syria, northeastern Jordan, northern Saudi Arabia, and western Iraq.

The desolate landscape is a perfect hideout and a second home for many IS militants from the days before the birth of their caliphate. Experts estimate that hundreds of thousands of troops would be needed to mount search operations — and even more to put the desert under permanent control.

Once they melt into the desert, without an army of tens of thousands of supporters from dozens of countries, IS jihadis will resort to guerrilla-style attacks: scattered hit-and-run attacks and suicide bombings.

___

Pro-independence Catalans: 'I've never felt Spanish'

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — To sense the conflicting currents of identity that have led Spain to the edge of a constitutional cliff, look no farther than Girona, some 60 miles (100 kilometres ) northeast of Barcelona. Maps and world governments say it's in Spain — but many residents consider it part of an independent republic of Catalonia.

Amid the party atmosphere of a festival weekend, many in this secessionist stronghold cheered the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence from Spain, a country they don't regard as their own.

"I've never felt Spanish in my life," said graphic designer Anna Faure as Girona celebrated the annual festival of its patron saint with food, music, a carnival and displays of the gravity-defying sport of human towers, known as castells.

Faure says castells is a true Catalan tradition, a view she doesn't hold about Spanish icons such as bullfighting, which Catalan authorities have tried to ban, or Flamenco, an import from Andalucia in southern Spain.

Flamenco is fine, she said, but "it's not mine."

___

Steelers lean on D, Smith-Schuster in 20-15 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on a 97-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger late in the third quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers forced the Detroit Lions to turn the ball over on downs twice in a 20-15 win Sunday night.

The AFC North-leading Steelers (6-2) go into their bye week with a three-game winning streak.

Detroit (3-4) was coming off its bye and lost a third straight and fourth in five games.

Pittsburgh's defence put up a curtain in front of it end zone, forcing the Lions to settle for field goals. When they went for touchdowns, the Steelers stopped them.