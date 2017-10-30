News / World

AP sources: Education Dept. could scale back help on loans

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a dinner hosted by the Washington Policy Center in Bellevue, Wash. The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges. That would mean abandoning the Obama administration‚Äôs policy of fully erasing that debt. Under President Barack Obama, tens of thousands of students deceived by now-defunct for-profit schools had over $550 million in such loans canceled completely. The possible change could leave many students scrambling after expecting full forgiveness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WASHINGTON — The Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit colleges. That's according to department officials.

The change would abandon the Obama administration's policy of erasing that debt.

Under President Barack Obama, tens of thousands of students deceived by now-defunct for-profit schools had over $550 million in such loans cancelled .

But President Donald Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is working on a plan that could grant such students just partial relief.

