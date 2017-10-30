Black Lives Matter award spotlights Australia racial issues
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SYDNEY, Australia — The Black Lives Matter movement will get the Sydney Peace Prize in Australia this week for its work highlighting American race issues.
It's the first time an organization rather than an individual will receive the
The
Black Lives Matter has been at the forefront of U.S. activism against police brutality, mass incarceration and racial inequality since its beginnings in 2013.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Breast density is a risk women need to know about, cancer survivor group says
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations
-
Why a 'zombie law' won't stop the 'killing and maiming' happening on Toronto streets
-
More proof we're having a banner year for hate in Canada: Mochama