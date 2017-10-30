News / World

Black Lives Matter award spotlights Australia racial issues

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2010 file photo, asylum seekers stop a fellow detainee from jumping off the Villawood Detention Center roof in Sydney, Australia, during a protest by the detainees who say they are scared of being returned to their home countries and upset over the death of a fellow detainee on the previous day. The awarding of the Sydney Peace Prize to Black Lives Matter for its work on American race issues is being hailed by local activists as a progressive step, but is also highlighting Australia‚Äôs own struggles with race relations. The Sydney Peace Foundation will award its prize to Black Lives Matter for inspiring a ‚Äúbold movement for change at a time when peace is threatened by growing inequality and injustice.‚Äù Australian activists say such issues need to be addressed at home as well. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

SYDNEY, Australia — The Black Lives Matter movement will get the Sydney Peace Prize in Australia this week for its work highlighting American race issues.

It's the first time an organization rather than an individual will receive the honour .

The honour being bestowed Thursday is being hailed as a progressive step by Australian activists, who also see it as a way to spotlight Australia's own struggles with race relations.

Black Lives Matter has been at the forefront of U.S. activism against police brutality, mass incarceration and racial inequality since its beginnings in 2013.

