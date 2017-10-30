Chechen accused of plotting to kill Putin wounded in Ukraine
KIEV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian lawmaker says a Chechen man sought by Russia on charges of involvement in a botched plot to kill President Vladimir Putin has been wounded in an ambush near the Ukrainian capital.
Anton Gerashchenko, a member of parliament and adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said that Adam Osmayev was wounded when a vehicle he was driving was shot at near
Russian prosecutors long have demanded that Ukraine extradite Osmayev, an ethnic Chechen who faces charges related to a 2012 plot to assassinate Putin with powerful explosives. They claimed Osmayev and other plotters were linked to a Chechen rebel warlord.
Putin at the time said he was informed about the alleged plot but wasn't intimidated.