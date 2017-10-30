China to US: Stay out of South China Sea talks

WASHINGTON — China's ambassador says the U.S. shouldn't obstruct efforts by China and its neighbours to agree on a code of conduct in the disputed South China Sea.

Ambassador Cui Tiankai (SWAY TEE-EHN K-EYE) says the U.S. has no territorial claim in those waters and should let countries in the region manage their disputes in a "friendly and effective way."

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea has drawn criticism from Washington.

President Donald Trump departs later this week on a five-nation trip to Asia that includes a state visit to China.

The ambassador said North Korea will be a priority in talks between the Chinese and U.S. presidents.