Coast Guard Academy investigates racial intimidation claim

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy says it is investigating a report that a white male cadet may have tried to intimidate an African-American cadet based on his race.

The academy in New London said it received a report of an incident Friday but, it did not provide additional details.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service is conducting a criminal inquiry. The academy says it will also conduct an investigation under the Coast Guard's anti-discrimination policies.

Rear Adm. James Rendon, the superintendent, says intimidation and harassment have no place at the academy.