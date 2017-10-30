Eastern Libya town reports airstrike kills, wounds dozens

CAIRO — The municipal council of an eastern Libyan town under siege by forces loyal to the region's military strongman says warplanes have killed and wounded dozens of people.

The Derna council declared three days mourning following the airstrike in the al-Fatayeh district late Monday. Local media sites including al-Wasat reported 15 killed, including women and eight children.

The self-styled Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter has said its forces have struck militants in the town previously, but the group's spokesman was not available for comment about the latest attack.

No one claimed responsibility for the airstrike.