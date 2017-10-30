Employee arrested after racist graffiti, arson at church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors say a church maintenance worker set a fire and spray-painted racist graffiti on a predominantly black Kansas City church in order to cover up a theft.

Nathaniel Nelson was charged Monday with arson. He was a member and employee of the Concord Fortress of Hope church and its cultural centre , where the arson and graffiti were discovered early Sunday.

Investigators say sprinklers quickly extinguished an intentionally set fire in an office. Graffiti on the church included a racial slur and "KKK."

According to a federal affidavit, Nelson told investigators he was at the church to do drugs and he tried to steal money. He reportedly told investigators he spray-painted the graffiti to throw off investigators.