EU warns Serbia over war criminal lecturing at academy

BELGRADE, Serbia — The European Union has warned member candidate Serbia that appointing a general who was convicted for war crimes as a lecturer at the country's military academy goes against the EU's principles.

Retired Gen. Vladimir Lazarevic was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a U.N. war crimes tribunal for atrocities committed by Serb troops in Kosovo during the 1998-99 war. He was released in 2015.

EU spokeswoman Maja Koncijancic said in a statement Monday to The Associated Press that "political leaders have to lead all efforts in overcoming the difficult legacy of the past and constructively foster mutual trust, dialogue and tolerance."