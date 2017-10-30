Fats Domino tribute concert, parade planned for Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — Trumpeter James Andrews says some of Fats Domino's band members will be at a bar near Domino's old New Orleans neighbourhood for a tribute this week.

He said Monday that baritone sax player Roger Lewis and tenor sax player Elliott "Stackman" Callier (KY-yay) played with Domino and plan to be at Vaughan's Lounge for a tribute to him Wednesday night.

Andrews says he and the Crescent City Allstars will be playing there Wednesday, and he will lead a second-line parade that evening from the bar to Domino's house and back.