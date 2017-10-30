Former Montana governor Judy Martz dies

HELENA, Mont. — Judy Martz, Montana's only female governor whose fiscal success running the state was overshadowed by scandal and gaffes, has died at age 74.

Martz had been battling pancreatic cancer.

State political leaders, including Gov. Steve Bullock, are expressing sympathy and honouring Martz as a trailblazer for women in Montana.

Martz, a Republican, served as governor from 2001 to 2005. She was noted for turning a state deficit into a surplus while reducing taxes and increasing funding for education.

However, her term was besieged by missteps. Her popularity dropped to 20 per cent at its low point.

She was a businesswoman and Olympic speedskater who entered politics in 1996 as Gov. Marc Racicot's running mate. She ran for governor after Racicot was barred from seeking a third term.

Martz faced backlash following a 2001 drunken-driving crash involving her chief policy adviser, Shane Hedges. He was at the wheel of an SUV that went off a mountain road and killed Montana's House majority leader, who was a passenger. Martz was ridiculed for washing her aide's clothes shortly after the crash, an act she said was a motherly reaction.

She was also criticized for comments suggesting she did not mind being referred to as a "lap dog" of industry. Her administration came under fire after news reports revealed that some of her staff used state phones to make political fundraising calls.

Martz, who often said she was mistreated by the news media, alluded to her political troubles in making her announcement not to run for re-election in 2003. "Among the difficulties, we have dealt with tragedy and adversity, some self-imposed, some stemming from misperception, and some the result of staff," she said.

In late 2014, Martz announced through a spokesman she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was treated at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she and Harry had a home.

She said at the time that prayers and her deep faith in God would carry her through the difficult time. She thanked people for their prayers.