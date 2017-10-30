Greece and Italy to protect Montenegro's airspace
A
A
Share via Email
PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's
Predrag Boskovic told Montenegro's state TV on Monday that a technical agreement is in the works with the two
Boskovic says that "air policing is absolutely the best option to protect our skies."
After separating from a union with Serbia in 2006, tiny Montenegro was left without fixed-wing military aircraft. It has about a dozen operational helicopters.
Montenegro joined NATO in June as the military alliance's 29th member, despite strong opposition from Russia, which considers the Adriatic country a historic Slavic ally and is opposed to NATO's enlargement.