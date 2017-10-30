Greece and Italy to protect Montenegro's airspace

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's defence minister says the Greek and Italian air forces will protect the airspace over the newest NATO-member state.

Predrag Boskovic told Montenegro's state TV on Monday that a technical agreement is in the works with the two neighbouring states on air policing. Greece and Italy are also members of the Western military alliance.

Boskovic says that "air policing is absolutely the best option to protect our skies."

After separating from a union with Serbia in 2006, tiny Montenegro was left without fixed-wing military aircraft. It has about a dozen operational helicopters.