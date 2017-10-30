Group rescues deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin bucket
CINCINNATI — A deer that got its head trapped in an orange plastic pumpkin bucket is free after residents in suburban Cincinnati spent the weekend tracking it.
WCPO-TV reports the Anderson Township Family Pet Center got calls over four days from residents concerned about the deer with the bucket stuck over its nose.
Meyerrenke says the animal immediately went to graze and drink water at a creek.
