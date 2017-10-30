Intense Ohio blaze kills firefighter trainee, 4 relatives

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A 19-year-old man training to be a firefighter is among five family members who died in an Ohio fire last week.

The assistant chief with the Bascom Joint Fire District says Austin Rainey was set to take a test next month to become a firefighter.

A funeral home says Rainey's parents and two younger siblings also died in the farmhouse fire Thursday just outside Fostoria. They've been identified as 45-year-old James Rainey, 41-year-old Jodi Depinet-Rainey, 15-year-old Cody Rainey and 7-year-old Jessica Rainey.

Investigators haven't announced what caused the fire, which was reported when someone inside called 911.