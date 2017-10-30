Leftist candidates dominate local elections in Macedonia
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Candidates supported by Macedonia's left-led government have dominated local elections, preliminary results from Sunday's runoff show.
The election took place amid bitter rivalry between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's new Social Democrat-led government and VMRO-DPMNE, which had governed for a decade.
The first round was held Oct. 15. Past elections in Macedonia have been marred by claims of vote-rigging or voter intimidation.
But the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitored the elections, said the second round of voting showed "respect for fundamental freedoms."