Liberia's governing party backs legal challenge to vote

MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's governing party has said it backs a legal challenge against the results of October elections that also allege the president attempted to influence the outcome.

The Unity Party, with two other parties, in a statement Sunday cited irregularities in the electoral process, including a meeting between President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and officials with the National Election Commission. The statement alleged that Sirleaf directly interfered with the electoral process.

The Unity Party candidate, Vice-President Joseph Boakai, came in second in October first round elections and faces George Weah in a Nov. 7 election runoff.

The party said it has no confidence in the electoral commission to conduct free and fair runoff elections.