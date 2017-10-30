Lost sailors did not activate emergency beacon
HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard says the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon known as an EPIRB aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Lt. Scott Carr told The Associated Press on Monday that their review of the incident and subsequent interviews with the survivors revealed that they had the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) aboard but never turned it on.
When asked if the two had the radio beacon aboard, the women told the AP on Friday they had a number of other communications devices, but they didn't mention the beacon.
The device communicates with satellites and sends locations to authorities. It's activated when it's submerged in water or turned on manually.
