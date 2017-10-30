Man accused of severely abusing puppy heading to trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — A man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is heading to trial in Massachusetts.

Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski's (RAD'-oh-slaw zehr-KAW'-skeez) trial on multiple animal cruelty charges is expected to begin on Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.