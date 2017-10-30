Man arrested in death of brother who was stabbed in neck
MARION, Ohio — Police say a man has been arrested in the death of his brother, who was found stabbed in the neck at a home in Ohio.
Forty-nine-year-old Marvin Brown died Saturday night at a hospital after emergency responders found him bleeding at a home in Marion, roughly 40 miles (64
It wasn't clear whether James Brown has an attorney. The case wasn't listed in the local court's online records early Monday.
Police haven't released details about a possible motive or the circumstances of the stabbing, which remains under investigation.
