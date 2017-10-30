Man in Armenia takes child hostage at pre-school

YEREVAN, Armenia — An unidentified assailant armed with a knife has taken a 3-year-old boy hostage at a pre-school, Armenian police said Monday.

Police said the hostage situation happened in the town of Armavir, about 40 kilometres (about 25 miles) west of the capital, Yerevan.

Initial news reports from the ex-Soviet republic indicated that the attacker had taken all children and teachers hostage. But police spokesman Ashot Agaronian said the assailant was holding just one child, a 3-year-old boy.

Agaronian said the hostage-taker appeared to be seeking a meeting with his ex-wife, who works at the pre-school.