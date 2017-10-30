Man in Armenia takes child hostage at pre-school
YEREVAN, Armenia — An unidentified assailant armed with a knife has taken a 3-year-old boy hostage at a pre-school, Armenian police said Monday.
Police said the hostage situation happened in the town of Armavir, about 40
Initial news reports from the ex-Soviet republic indicated that the attacker had taken all children and teachers hostage. But police spokesman Ashot Agaronian said the assailant was holding just one child, a 3-year-old boy.
Agaronian said the hostage-taker appeared to be seeking a meeting with his ex-wife, who works at the pre-school.
It wasn't immediately clear how many children and teachers were at the pre-school at the time of the hostage-taking.