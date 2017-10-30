Michigan police identify parents hurt in fatal buggy crash

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Michigan State Police have identified the parents injured when a horse-drawn buggy and pickup truck collided, killing three of their children.

They say 40-year-old buggy driver Paul Martin of Sheridan was in stable condition Monday at a Flint hospital. His wife, 34-year-old Judith Martin, was in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Police say seven of the couple's children were in the buggy when the crash happened Sunday near Sheridan in central Michigan. Two sons, ages 12 and 7, and a 9-year-old daughter were killed.

Three sons, ages 8, 3 1/2 and 2, remain hospitalized in Grand Rapids in stable condition. An 18-month daughter was released after hospital treatment.