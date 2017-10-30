Mississippi students travel to Nebraska to meet Buffett

OXFORD, Miss. — A group of University of Mississippi students received career advice from one of the nation's top businessmen, billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Students from the university's School of Business Administration travelled to Buffett's Nebraska headquarters this month to hear from the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, one of the wealthiest men in the world, in person.

In a statement, Dean Ken Cyree says Buffett's willingness to share his business wisdom with students is "amazingly generous."

The Mississippi students joined other college students from nine other business schools around the country. Ole Miss students were chosen for the trip through a competitive application process and were given reading assignments to prepare them for the meeting.