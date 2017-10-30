Mississippi students travel to Nebraska to meet Buffett
OXFORD, Miss. — A group of University of Mississippi students received career advice from one of the nation's top businessmen, billionaire investor Warren Buffett.
Students from the university's School of Business Administration
In a statement, Dean Ken Cyree says Buffett's willingness to share his business wisdom with students is "amazingly generous."
The Mississippi students joined other college students from nine other business schools around the country. Ole Miss students were chosen for the trip through a competitive application process and were given reading assignments to prepare them for the meeting.
In addition to meeting Buffett, the students toured three Omaha-based businesses owned by Berkshire Hathaway.